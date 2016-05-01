Fatal Crash IN Nelson County

Another crash in Nelson County left one person dead. It happened Saturday when two cars collided on Route 29 near Route 617. A statement from VSP says a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling east on Route 617. The minivan stopped for the posted stop sign and then proceeded across Route 29. The minivan pulled into the path of a northbound tanker truck on Route 29. Despite the truck’s efforts to avoid the minivan, the two collided in the intersection. The tanker truck then ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. The Chrysler’s driver, 78 year-old Frank Lasley, of Keswick, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His wife, 78 year-old Dolly L. Lasley was flown to UVA Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer, David W. Tregoning, 58, of Frederick, Md., was also transported by ambulance to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.