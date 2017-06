Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Arvonia. Authorities say 18 year-old Anthony Coleman Junior broke into the home on Wednesday. Buckingham County Sheriff Billy Kidd Junior says around 1am police found a juvenile driving on route 15 near Abe White Lane. During a traffic styop, the teen driver struck the patrol car. When everything finally settled down, the officer found burglary tools and a gun inside the vehicle.