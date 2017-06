WALLET HUB IS OUT WITH ITS ANNUAL CREDIT CARD DEBT STUDY AND THE RESULTS ARE TROUBLING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(CUT)

WALLET HUB’S JILL GONZALEZ SAYS AMERICANS ARE CARRYING 940 BILLION DOLLARS IN CREDIT CARD DEBT…THE MOST SINCE 2008…

(CUT)

GONZALEZ SAYS IF THAT TREND CONTINUES…AMERICANS WILL END THE YEAR WITH MORE THAN A TRILLION DOLLARS IN CREDIT CARD DEBT…A FIRST FOR CONSUMERS.