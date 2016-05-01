Longwood To Renovate Residence Halls

Farmville’s two most recognizable buildings are getting a facelift. Longwood University has announced plans to renovate Curry and Frazer Halls. The work will begin shortly after graduation in 2018, and a statement from the university says the first building should be finished by fal of 2020. However, the university has not yet determined which building will see work first. About 800 students live in both buildings during school. The Longwood University Board of Visitors approved the renovations at their meeting last weekend.