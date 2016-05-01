VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, Senior Trooper A.S. Trombley was called to a single-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County.

A 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east on Route 604 (Abilene Road) about one-tenth of a mile west of Route 705 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road. The SUV struck a culvert, a tree and a sign before coming to rest.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot . State Police are following up on leads concerning the identity of the driver.

The passenger – Robert C. Carwile, 76, of Farmville – was transported to Southside Community Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Susan Rowland

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police