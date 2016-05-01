West 2nd Development In Charlottesville Remains Strong

West 2nd at 200 2nd Street SW in downtown Charlottesville is preparing to begin construction on the development of a vibrant mixed-use complex. The development includes a public plaza that will become the permanent home for the Charlottesville City Market. The building will feature underground parking, retail space, an event space, three floors of office space, and five levels of luxury condominiums. Most recent updates on development include that over 60 percent of 68 residential condominiums have been reserved. Interest in the 72,000+ square feet of Class-A office space and premier retail space remains strong, and West2nd is currently negotiating management of the 23,000 square foot event space.