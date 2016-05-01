Samuel Vaughan Wilson Dies At 93

Rice native and former president of Hampden-Sydney College, Retired Lieutenant General Samuel Vaughan Wilson, has died. Wilson was 93 years old and is best known for his many accomplishments within the federal government’s Defense Intelligence Agency. According to his Wikipedia page, Wilson left the military and federal government in 1977 and was president of H-SC from 1992 to 2000. He is credited with helping to establish the Delta Force, which is the Army’s top counterterrorism unit. WIlson was honored recently by Hampden Sydney College and the US Joint Special Operations Command for his contributions to the nation’s intelligence and counterterrorism efforts around the world. According to a news release from H-SC, a public memorial service is planned for Friday, June 23rd.