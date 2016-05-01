Lunenburg Man Charged With 31 Counts Of Rape

A Charlotte Court House man stands accused of 31 counts of rape after an indictment by a local grand jury. Brian Decon Boise was indicted Monday in Lunenburg Circuit Court. Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement wrote in court records that 18 of the charges are for rape of a victim under the age of 13. All of the cases allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2014. Boise was arrested after authorities learned of one child rape several weeks ago. The Lunenburg County SHeriff’s Office and the department of social services investigated. Boise is currently in the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12th.