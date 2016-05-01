Camden Named Principal At Cumberland MS

Cumberland Middle School now has a new leader, and it is a familiar face. Michael Camden will take over the job on July 1st. He is currently the assistant principal there. According to a news release from the school district, Camden has previously worked at Hopewell City Puiblic Schools and Mecklenburg County Public Schools. Camden says he will continue building relationships with students, staff, and the community. Camden also won the teacher of the year conpetition back in 2010 and has coached basketball and soccer in the past.