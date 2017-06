The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft of a 2012 400 cc orange Kubota side-by-side. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the Kubota was stolen from a location on Fearstown Road in the Phenix area sometime between May 24 and 25. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department at 434-542-5141.