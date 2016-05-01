Long-Time Farmville Business To Close

A Farmville business is closing its doors for good. Ayers Building and Supply Company at 710 North Main Street owner Beverly Ayers says it’s just gotten to be time to retire. According to the Farmville Herald, Ayers says it’s been a family business, but two of the Ayers children now own their own businesses and don’t have time to help out with the Building and Supply store. Their third son still occassionally works at the store, but wants to run his own gun store. Part-Owner Bruce Dunn has already retired, leaving nobody around to run the business. Ayers said it is possible that Scott Ayers could open his gun shop at the same location, but they do not have an exact date as to when the building store will close.