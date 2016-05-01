ESTIMATED POWER RESTORATION TIME FOR CVEC MEMBERS IN OUTAGES

(Arrington, VA) CVEC will employ technology that provides estimated power restoration times (ERT) to members during outages. Members who currently use the MyCVEC Mobile app on their smartphones or subscribe to the texting service receive an alert when their power is out, as well as confirmation of the restoration. On June 5, estimated restoration times will be an added function of the MyCVEC Mobile app and text service and will provide members with critical information during an outage. The outage map located on the mycvec.com website will also display estimated restoration times for each outage.

“When the power goes out, members contact us to report the outage and they naturally want to know when they can expect it to be restored. Now, members can have that information sent to their phones, saving them the time of having to call or go online to look for updates,offered CVEC President, Gary Wood.

The MyCVEC mobile app is free to download and was implemented in January 2015 to allow members to make payments, view their accounts, and report outages. ERT is a welcome addition to the app and texting service and is expected to be well-received by members.

“CVEC is pleased to use this technology to communicate with members during times when they are counting on us to keep them informed. Almost everyone has a cell phone these days and now members can get information via the mobile app or text automatically,” continued Wood. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our members and this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Headquartered in Lovingston, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving over 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.

###