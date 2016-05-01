ONE KILLED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN AMELIA

AMELIA COUNTY- One person was killed Sunday afternoon (June 4) in a two vehicle crash in Amelia County. The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 360 west bound and Whitaker Road.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. C. Smith is investigating the crash.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup pulling a horse trailer was travelling west on Route 360, when a 2008 Chevrolet Impala pulled out from Whitaker Road into the path of the pickup, the pickup unable to avoid struck the Chevrolet in the driver’s side door.

The driver (sole occupant) of the 2008 Dodge, Barbara Learned, 60 of Clarksville, Va., was transported to Swift Creek ER with non-life threatening injuries. There was one horse in the trailer that was not injured. The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Impala, Brent L. Mast, 20 of Amelia County, Va., died at the scene, a male juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was transported to VCU Medical Center via Med-Flight for serious injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.

There are no charges in the crash.