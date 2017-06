Burkeville Teen Recovers From Wednesday Crash

A Burkeville teenager continues recovering after a crash last week in Farmville. It happened Wednesday at the intersection of South Main and Reed Street. Farmville Police say 19 year-old Justine Streat was driving a Jeep Patriot south on Main Street when she attempted to turn left onto Reed Street. However, she turned in front of a Chevy van and was struck broadside, according to town Spokeswoman Kate Pickett Eggleston. The Jeep then flipped over. Streat was taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life threatening. The van driver was not injured. Eggleston said Streat was ticketed for failing to yield the right-of-way.