Wildfire Training At Longwood University This Week

Wildland firefighters from Virginia and nine other states are gathering this week at Longwood University in Farmville to attend the 2017 Virginia Interagency Wildland Fire Academy. The 313 firefighters represent 14 state agencies, seven federal agencies and 48 localities, counties and private entities. John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response, says while all 11 courses are vital to the advancement in training of wildland firefighting, the one that is of great interest at the local level is the Advanced Tractor Plow Operations course. The course expands upon the student’s safe and effective operation of tractor plow units, which are one of the most important wildfire suppression tools. After one day of classroom work, the students will spend the rest of the week working on, maintaining and operating in the dozer. To pass the class, firefighters must be able to successfully drive the dozer through several different obstacle courses and then work to construct fire lines in the forest.