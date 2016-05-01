Town of Farmville To Receive Law Enforcement Accreditation

The town of Farmville will receive the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission Certificate of Accreditation for it’s commitment to law enforcement excellence. A ceremony will be held next week on Wednesday at 11am during the town council work session. All accreditation programs are designed to measure and confirm compliance of the participating agency with the professional standards in whatever discipline or profession they are involved. It is one of the only means by which citizens and government leaders can be assured that an agency is maintaining the high performance marks to which the community has a right. According to a statement from the city of Farmville, the Town of Farmville has demonstrated their commitment to professionalism and their willingness to be measured by and compared to the best in the profession.