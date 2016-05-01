Engineering Firm Recommends Farmville Roundabout

A design firm is recommending the city of Farmville move forward with redeising two intersections into roundabouts. Talking about the tricky intersection where Oak Street meets up with High and Griffin. It would cost the city about 3.8 million bucks to completely tear out the current streets and build the roundabout intersection. At a puiblic meeting last night, the engineering firm of McCormick Taylor spoke with about 50 members of the Farmville community. Most everyone liked the plans, but one person expressed concern about pedestrian safety. There’s no word yet on when construction might begin.