Charlottesville Republican Announces Congressional Bid

At least one person has now entered the race to succeed 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett in Virginia. R.D. Huffstetler, A Charlottesville businessman, and 38 year-old, has announced his candidacy for the post in Washington DC. A news release from Hufstetler issued Tuesday says that he is a business entrepreneur and the first person in his family to graduate from college. Huffstetler says he will begin traveling the 5th District, which includes Prince Edward, Buckingham, Lunenberg and Cumberland Counties. Huffstetler is a US Marine veteran. Garrett is a first-term Republican who defeated Democratic nominee Jane Dittmar in last year’s elections.