Thursday Crash Claims Life Of Farmville Man

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred at 11:31 p.m. on Thursday, on Route 15, south of Route 655. A statement from VSP says a 1995 Lexus LS400 was traveling along Route 15 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned several times. The driver is identified as 28 year-old Joseph M. Page Jr. of Farmville, Va.. Page died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.