The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville (DBAC) is hosting a forum with the democratic candidates for City Council: Bob Fenwick, Heather Hill, and Amy Laufer. The DBAC Downtown Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, May 30 from 6:30pm-7:30pm at the Violet Crown Theater located on the Mall at 200 W Main St. This is an opportunity for Downtown stakeholders and those who care about Downtown Charlottesville to hear from candidates about issues that concern the Downtown Mall.