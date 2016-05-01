Farmville Proposed Budget Includes $519K Surplus

There is good news to report within the Farmville city budget. Mayor David Whitus reported this week that the 2017-18 operating budget includes the largest surplus in the town’s history. The amount comes out to about 519-thousand dollars. For that reason, the proposed budget up for approval includes no tax increase for citizens. The Farmville Herald reports that there will be a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 14th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the town council chambers at city hall on Main Street.