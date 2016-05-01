Three Teaching Positions To Be Eliminated In Cumberland

The approved budget in Cumberland County schools includes a reduction in teachers and other staff positions. The one-percent bonus is also going away. Superintendent Amy Griffin this week, said that three teaching positions, one paraprofessional position and the one-percent bonus for division staff were eliminated because of school funding. According to the Farmnville Herald, school officials had made a request to the board for an additional 300-thousand dollars this year in order to save six taching positions. In the end, the board decided to fund only an extra 131-thousand dollars extra.