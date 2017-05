We begin with a traffic alert for you. The city of Farmville has begun a detour on Westbound Third Street downtown. Crews are currently installing a sewer tap for the High Bridge Lofts at 312 West 3rd Street, so city spokesman Mike Gaines says the roadway there will be closed through Saturday. The apartments are scheduled to open in mid-August. The eastbound lanes remain open, but a detour is in place for westbound traffic. All traffic should be back open by late afternoon on Saturday.