Farmville Police Warn Of Car Thefts As Weather Warms Up

Farmville Police are warning that, as the weather warms up, criminals go on the prowl. Therefore, police remind everyone to take the time to make your vehicles more secure. By following a few safety tips, you can lessen the chances of becoming a victim of auto theft. Don’t leave keys in you car – You’d be surprised how many auto theft victims report that they leave their keys right there in their unlocked car. Easy pickens for someone with bad intent. Lock your doors and windows – Some auto thieves have said they would not take a chance with a vehicle that is locked. It is much easier to steal an unlocked car than one that is locked. And finally, don’t leave valuables in vehicle – Never leave purses, wallets, GPS units, or other valuables in your vehicle. Take them with you or secure them in the vehicle where they are out of sight.