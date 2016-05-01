Mega Reunion Reinforces Community Ties

The first weekend of June will bring a wave of nostalgia and excitement as Longwood University hosts “Mega Reunion Weekend”. The first ever all-comer reunion weekend will give alumni who are young and young at heart an opportunity to reminisce and see firsthand the new additions to campus and the Town. Hosted by the Office of Alumni & Career Services, the weekend will be filled with receptions, campus tours, and a golf tournament.

Nicole Perkins, Associate Director of Campus Events at Longwood University, stated, “This weekend is about reconnecting alumni to both the Longwood and Farmville communities.”

To further connect alumni to the community, the reunion program will feature Longwood Loves Downtown on Saturday June 3rd. Alumni can take a shuttle or walk downtown to shop and dine. There will be featured specials at some local businesses as well as a professional photographer taking photos at the LOVE sign.

“I cannot thank the local community and the Town of Farmville enough for their support. The enthusiasm for Mega has been wonderful,” commented Jen Cox, Director of Local and Community Relations at Longwood University.

The Town of Farmville and Longwood University have partnered on logistics for many events in the past year, including preparations for the U.S. Vice Presidential debate and the recent Big South Softball Tournament, which was hosted by the Lancers.

Kate Pickett Eggleston, Communications Specialist for the Town of Farmville, echoed the sentiment stating, “Longwood communicates regularly with the Town about events and activities, which in turn makes it easier for us to communicate with residents”. Eggleston noted that the Town assists with support, such as notifying residents of traffic pattern changes and posting banners and signage. Alumni will be greeted by banners as they enter the town.

“It’s those small details that really add up and that make this University and this town such special places,” says Perkins.

Mega Reunion Weekend will run June 2-4th. Hampden-Sydney College will also host their reunion weekend the first weekend of June.