Citizens Police Academy Graduates Fourth Class on April 27th

The Farmville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class # 4 graduated on April 27, 2017. Twenty area citizens participated in the academy.

Academy sessions provided information on topics including: hiring and training, uniform operations, special operations, traffic enforcement and radar, criminal law, investigations, forensics, and court room testimony. Numerous academy graduates also participated in a police ride along and accompanied a Farmville police officer for a shift.

The goal of the academy was to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day to day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community.

Lieutenant Christopher Moss commented, “This is a program that will continue for years to come. It was another great class and everyone who participated seemed to enjoy it and learn a lot. ”

The academy ended with a graduation ceremony and refreshments at the Town of Farmville Municipal Building. Each graduate received a certificate presented by Farmville Police Chief A. Q. Ellington. The next Citizens Police Academy will be in Spring 2018.