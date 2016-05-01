Farmville Issues Ad Seeking Ast. Town Manager Applicants

Farmville city council has issued an advertisement in search of applicants for the newly created assistant town manager position. The ad states that the position will pay a range between $90,680 and $94,000. The position will include directing and overseeing assigned departments or other town functions; planning, directing, supervising, and participating in the general budgetary and accounting functions of the town; serving as the town’s zoning administrator; and overseeing all aspects of planning and zoning in town… among other things. Town council voted unanimously this month to begin advertising for the new position.

