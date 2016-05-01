Farmville Trash Schedule Changes For Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 th , there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesdays residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30 th . Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.