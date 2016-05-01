WEATHER SHINES ON ANNUAL CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT

Threatening skies failed to dampen enthusiasm at the 11th Annual Farmville Area Chamber — Centra Southside Golf Classic held on May 11 at The Manor Golf Club. The rain-or-shine event, with a record turnout of 28 foursomes, included a day of golf and special events with more shine than rain.

“It rained a little when we were setting up, but after that it didn’t rain until after the tournament was over,” Chamber Marketing Director Jennifer Kinne said. “It was an amazing day.”

Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump was more than pleased that the weather cooperated. “This tournament is the Chamber’s big fundraiser of the year,” she said.

Many local businesses participate in this tournament that offers opportunities to make valuable connections. Overall, it’s a day of golf with special added activities along the way.

“This year’s special events include a ‘Fun Hole’ sponsored by Fishin’ Pig and a ‘Chipping Contest’ sponsored by Navona Hart Real Living Cornerstone,” Stump said. “Navona is giving away an amazing gift basket.”

For any golfer fortunate enough to hit a hole-in-one, an even bigger prize was offered by Haley of Farmville — a 2017 Toyota Corolla. This year, unfortunately, no one claimed the prize.

Another popular event held at the conclusion of the tournament is the helicopter golf ball drop. Participants purchase advance tickets corresponding to 250 numbered golf balls. When the helicopter drops the balls, the ball falling closest to the hole wins.

“We were debating whether to call the helicopter and cancel because of the weather,” Kinne said. “About that time the helicopter showed up, so everything went on as scheduled.

This year’s winner of the $500 ball drop prize was Andy Bridge.

The number of sponsorships by local businesses adds to the community feel of the tournament.

“Centra Southside is our title sponsor,” Stump said. “Also among our largest sponsors are Luck Stone, Longwood University and The Woodland. Other major sponsors include Colonial Farm Credit, Encore Rehabilitation Services, Davenport, Comcast Spotlight and Appomattox Wealth Management/Insurance.”

Stump, chairing the event for a second time this year, has added another component to the golf event — a donation to a community organization. This year’s recipient will be the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. “Whenever the Chamber does a fundraiser, I feel that we should also give back to the community,” she said.

Adding to the day’s camaraderie is an after-tournament reception hosted by the Fishin’ Pig.

“Everybody comes, and we have a great time,” Stump said. “I love to see people making connections and having a great time too.”

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce exists to improve the quality of life of those living and doing business in the community by working in partnership with its members and local government. The golf tournament is one of many benefits included with membership in the Chamber.

.