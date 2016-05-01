ACHS Teacher Advances In Teacher Of The Year Competition

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce Mary Ann Bennett as the school division Teacher of the Year. Ms. Bennett is a Geometry and Computer Math teacher at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). Bennett has 12 years of math teaching experience. She is a graduate of Sweet Briar College and is the sponsor of the National Honor Society at ACHS, serves on the Building Leadership Team, Best Practices Team, and is the Math Department Chairperson. She serves as a teacher mentor and has prepared numerous staff development sessions. Bennett will advance next to compete with other teachers in 11 surrounding counties to determine who will be the Region 8 Teacher of the Year.