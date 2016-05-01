Farmville Will Hire Assistant Town Manager

The Farmville Town Council has voted to advertise for the assistant town manager position. The new position was created during the budget process earlier this year, but the council has not actually decided to hire anyone untl now. Council member Kate Pickett Eggleston said that the town of Farmville is thriving and there are many projects that are currently in development.. Therefore, she said that Town Manager Gerald Spates would need some help in getting everything done. Spates has served in the town manager position for almost 40 years. He started in the assistant position, which was then eliminated when he became town manager in 1975.