POLICE OFFER TIPS FOR HOME AND CAR THEFT PREVENTION

As warmer weather rolls in, Farmville Police would like to remind citizens to take the time to make their vehicles secure. By following a few safety tips, you can lessen the chances of becoming a victim of auto theft.

Don’t leave keys in you car – In many thefts, the keys were left in the ignition or in the console where they could be seen. Don’t make it easy on car thieves; take your keys with you.

Lock your doors and windows – Some auto thieves have said they would not take a chance with a vehicle that is locked. It is much easier to steal an unlocked car than one that is locked.

Don’t leave valuables in vehicle – Never leave purses, wallets, GPS units, or other valuables in your vehicle. Take them with you or secure them in the vehicle where they are out of sight.

Park in a secure location – Park your vehicle near street lights or in a brightly lit area. Most thieves don’t like the light and prefer to work under the cover of darkness.

For more information on auto theft prevention, please contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.

Authorized by: Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr. For more information, please contact Lieutenant C. W. Moss at 434-392-2109.