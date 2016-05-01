Two Killed In Route 15 Crash

A deadly crash in Buckingham County Monday, where two people were killed along US Route 15 near Willis Plant Lane. Authorities identify the victims as 49 year-old Dillwyn resident Deborah Stearnes and 61 year old Thomas Mason Junior. Mason lived in Disputanta. Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Gellar said Stearnes was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix headed south on Route 15 when she crossed the center line and struck a northbound dump truck head on. The dump truck driver – Mason – tried to swerve away, but was unable to avoid the crash. He ran off the side of the roadway and went through the guardrail before flipping over. The dump truck ended up coming to rest upside down. Gellar said the crash remains under investigation, as troopers try to figure out why Stearnes crossed the center line.