Second Murder Warrant Issued

Authorities are now looking for a second suspect in the mnuder of a 35 year-old Pamplin man late last week. 23 year-old Simon Lark has already been charged with the deathe of Darnell Green after Sheriff Wesley Reed said they found Green dead of a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Holiday Hills Drive. However, now Green says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mario Redfearn. According to a news release from the Prince Edward County Sheriff, anyone who may know of Redfearn’s whereabout’s is urged to call 911 immediately.