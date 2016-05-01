Centra Southside Community Hospital Nursing Excellence Awards

Centra Southside Community Hospital held its 7th Annual Nursing Excellence Awards ceremony last night in the Blackwell Ballroom of Longwood University in Farmville.

A full room of Southside nurses, their spouses along with Centra management and board members enjoyed a catered dinner and an evening full of praise and admiration for its nursing staff.

Kelsie Cawley, BSN,RN was named the 2017 Nurse of the Year.

Other award recepients were:

Rising Star Award………..Melissa Jamerson, RN

Partner in Caring Award…..Keith Holman

Wisdom in the Workplace Award….Sharon Jamerson, BSN,RN

Transformational Leadership…….Natalie Farmer, BSN,RN,RN-BC

Structual Empowerment……Stacy Bolt, BSN,RN

Exemplary Professional Practice….Kelsie Cawley, BSN,RN

New Knowledge and Innovation…..Monica Ratliff, MSN,RN,EMTP

Special recognition was given to Dr. Kwabena Donkor who has served the hospital for the past 26 years and who will be retiring at the end of the year.

Also, Shared Governance Scholarship awards were given to Mary Coleman and Tracy Stinson.