Pamplin Murder Suspect Arrested and Charged

A man is in custody and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting death of a Pamplin man.

According to the Prince Edward county Sheriff’s Department 23 year old Simon Carl Lerk is in custody after Thursday’s shooting of Darnell M. Green, age 35, of Pamplin Virginia. Authorities are looking for several other persons of interest in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is encouraged to call the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Department at: 434-392-8101 or Crime Solvers at: 434-392-3400.