Free Meals May Be In Future For Some Prince Edward County Students

The elementary school in Prince Edward County may offer free breakfast and lunch to students one day soon. The school board has voted in favor of allowing officials to move in that direction. At the elementary school currently, more than 54 percent of the students are in a group that includes the homeless, runaways, migrants or foster children, in addition to those taking part in the Supplemental Nutritition Assistance Program,SNAP, and Head Start. The school would be reimbursed for the free meals provided by the Community Eligibility Provision. The division of food services has been authorized to start getting together the paperwork for the free meals.