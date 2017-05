The Relay for Life held at Cumberland County High School on Friday raised an estimated 20-thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society. Balloons were released at the event in memory of two teenaged sisters killed in a car crash on April 26th. 16 year old Michaela Woodson and 14 year old Tyauna Woodson were both killed when the car they were in plunged into the water off the Willis River bridge in Cumberland.