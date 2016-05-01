Rea Estate Market Holding Steady

The real estate market in our five county area is holding steady, according to a report from Virginia Realtors. While statewide transactions rose by nearly 8 percent during the first quarter of this year,compared to 2016’s first quarter, that was not the case locally. The report says real estate sales in Charlotte, Lunenburg, Buckingham, Cumberland, and Prince Edward have remained nearly the same between the first quarter of 2016 and this year, according to Virginia Realtors. Prince Edward County has seemed to have the most activity, with Charlotte and Lunenburg having slightly less activity.