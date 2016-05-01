Retail Sales In Farmville Continue Rising

Some great news from the Chamber of Commerce in Farmville. They report that total retail sales in our community been increasing since 2014, including an increase of more than 2 and a half percent last year. Joy Stump is the Chamber’s Executive Director. She says it’s happy news that our local businesses have experienced an increase in sales, and it proves that it’s a great time to own a business in Farmville. That sentiment is echoed by Town Manager, Gerry Spates. He says, “The Town of Farmville is a vibrant place to do business and will continue to be, as we add new restaurants and hotels this year and increase the retail-spending opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”