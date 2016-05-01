TOWN OF FARMVILLE REVENUE INCREASE IN 2016

Farmville, VA-May 8, 2017- The Town of Farmville has seen an increase in revenue by 2.66% from 2015-2016 with a total of $1,350,003 in revenue. Total retail sales, including restaurant sales, have continued to experience an increase since 2014.

“The Chamber of Commerce is excited that our local businesses have experienced an increase in sales. It’s a great time to own a business in Farmville. The Chamber will continue to support businesses to foster growth both in the business community and the community at-large,” stated Joy Stump, Executive Director of Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Contractors, Professional Services, including doctors, attorney, dentists and accountants, and hotels/motels have experienced a revenue increase. The total dollar volume of these sales has increased by 2.96% from 2015-2016.

Town Manager, Gerry Spates, commented, “The Town of Farmville is a vibrant place to do business and will continue to be, as we add new restaurants and hotels this year and increase the retail-spending opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

Contributed by:

Kate Pickett Eggleston

###