Appomattox H.S. HAS FIRST PLACE WINNERS AT SKILLS USA

Appomattox County High School has First Place Winners at SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference

Three Appomattox County High School students competed at the 53rd SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference in Fredericksburg, Virginia on April 28, 2017.

Nathan Simpson and Geoff Zdgiebloski competed in the Entrepreneurship Event by creating a business venture to present to a panel of educators and business professionals. The team placed first in this event and will represent the Commonwealth of Virginia for the second time at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky this June.

Blake Page competed in the Auto Maintenance Competition and placed first in the event. In his competition, Blake had to demonstrate his ability to perform maintenance procedures on automobiles. Some of the procedures included inspecting a car that is on a lift and identifying issues related to the exhaust system and possible missing parts.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA is a national membership organization serving middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.

Contributed by:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools