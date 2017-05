Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a breaking and entering incident in Charlotte County. The Sheriff’s office took two men and a woman into custody for the burglary at the Get-N-Go convenience store at Crafton’s Gate. Those arrested were 27 year old Robert Foster , Jr of Skipwith, 39 year old James Gorden , III of Clarksville and 22 yeat old Sarah Hutchins of Chase City. They’ve all be charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.