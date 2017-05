Officials of the Piedmont Health District , which covers a seven county area, say they’ve investigated 67 incidents this year involving animal bites. They’ve administered the rabies Post Exposure drug to two people so far. One of those people was bitten by a rabid raccoon in Nottoway. The other person was bitten by a stay dog in Amelia,a dog that wasn’t recovered for observation or testing. Altogether, the district has had five confirmed rabid animals in the seven county area so far this year.