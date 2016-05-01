HEAVY RAIN AND WIND BRING TRAVEL WOES TO AREA

Once again heavy rain and wind have created travel difficulties for motorists this morning.

As of 8 am, a number of roads in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) were closed due to flooding or downed trees.

In Amherst County, for example, VA 130 at US 501 was passable with care, while a downed tree was reported on US 60 West near VA 130.

Conditions change rapidly during this type of weather situation. You are encouraged to seek up-to-date information on all current road conditions, by calling 511 or viewing information online at www.511virginia.org.