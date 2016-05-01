APPOMATTOX COUNTY HS HAS FIRST PLACE WINNERS IN STATE FBLA COMP

Two Appomattox County High School students, Geoff Zdgiebloski and Nathan Simpson, competed at the State FBLA Leadership Conference in Reston, Virginia, April 17-18, 2017, where they participated in the Business Plan Competition. In this event, the team went up against 10 other schools, and had to present their business proposal to a panel of business educators where they placed first in the state.

The Future Business Leaders of America is a Career and Technical Student Organization focused on helping middle and high school students improve business and economic skills. At the Virginia State Leadership Conference, nearly 3,000 students represented over 100 school divisions in a multitude of performance, report, and written exam events.