There is also a tie-dye event this weekend at James River State Park. The event is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Green Hill Drive in Buckingham. The cost per shirt if 5-dollars. A park spokesman says the event will be fun for the whole family. They’ll have everything you need to make your own tie-dye t-shirt. Everyone should meet at Shelter #1. For more information, you can call the park office at 434-933-4355.