Buckingham Supervisors Approve Spending Unallocated Budget Money

Some dissent in last night’s school board meeting in Buckingham County, as board of education members approve spending school money not originally allocated in the current budget. The school district administration had originally asked for 180-thousand dollars. Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead wrote to the supervisors that there would have to be an increase in teacher health insurance premiums if the money wasn’t approved. That would basically negate their payraise they got last year. Several supervisors brought up the idea of funding half of the 180-thousand dollar request, which eventually passed on a 4-3 vote.