VSP INITIATE A V. AMBER ALERT AT REQUEST OF UVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Newell, Jr., Wallace

Missing from UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA on April 28, 2017, at 8:30am. Wallace Newell, Jr., suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger. May be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio Registration FKL7870.

Age: 74 Years

HGT: 6’01”

WGT: 190

Clothing: Purple or possible red short sleeve T-shirt, Khaki pants, possible white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.

Date Missing: April 28, 2017

Vehicle: Oldsmobile Bravado

Color: White

Registration: FKL7870

Investigating Law Enforcement Agency:

University of Virginia Police Department

(434) 924-7166