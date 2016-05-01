VSP INITIATE A V. AMBER ALERT AT REQUEST OF UVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

Newell, Jr., Wallace

Missing from UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA on April 28, 2017, at 8:30am.  Wallace Newell, Jr., suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger.  May be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio Registration FKL7870.

Age:  74 Years

HGT:  6’01”

WGT:  190

Clothing:  Purple or possible red short sleeve T-shirt, Khaki pants, possible white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.

Date Missing:  April 28, 2017

Vehicle:  Oldsmobile Bravado

Color:  White

Registration:  FKL7870

Investigating Law Enforcement Agency:

University of Virginia Police Department

       (434) 924-7166

