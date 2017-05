An Ashland man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Dillwyn bank. 40 year-old David Allen Garland will spend 10 years in prison for the robbery at Farmers Bank of Appomattox back in September. A judge actually sentenced Garland to 35 years behind bars, but suspended 25 years, which means he will get out early. Garland was also ordered to pay back more than $4600 in restitution.